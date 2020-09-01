China hopes all parties would safeguard nuclear deal

TEHRAN – Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday that China hopes that all parties would safeguard the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, and faithfully implement the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the agreement.

“Tension around the Iranian nuclear issue has been mounting because of the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and a series of actions it has taken unilaterally and illegally against the international rejection,” Zhao told a press conference, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.

On Tuesday, diplomats from the remaining signatories to the nuclear deal met in Vienna to discuss the issues surrounding the implementation of the JCPOA. The meeting was within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission.

The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The meeting was held upon a letter sent in July by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Schmid regarding the non-adherence of European countries to the nuclear deal.

Zhao said, “The JCPOA has come to a crucial juncture. China hopes that all parties will take the Joint Commission meeting as an opportunity to further commit ourselves to firmly safeguarding the JCPOA and faithfully implementing the Security Council Resolution 2231, properly handle differences on JCPOA implementation under the framework of the Joint Commission, coordinate efforts to address the current challenges, and continue to move forward the political settlement process of the Iranian nuclear issue.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that all UN sanctions against Iran will be reinstated on September 20 after what he claimed the U.S. activation of “the snapback mechanism”.

However, the claim was strongly denounced by other signatories of the nuclear deal including Iran, the European trio of Germany, France and Britain, the EU, Russia and China.

NA/PA

