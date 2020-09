TEHRAN – Amir Ghalenoei has been named as new head coach of Gol Gohar football club on Thursday.

The 57-year-old coach had resigned as Sepahan coach last month following poor results.

Ghalenoei replaced Majid Jalali in Sirjan based football team.

No other details have been released.

Ghalenoei is one of the most successful coaches in Iran Professional League, winning five league and two Hazfi Cup titles.