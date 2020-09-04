Collapse of nuclear deal will be harmful to Europe: expert

TEHRAN - A senior political analyst has said that a collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, will fuel chaotic situation in the West Asia region which will be harmful to Europe.

In an interview with IRNA published on Friday, Davoud Hermidas Bavand said that the European countries are aware that collapse of the JCPOA will not be beneficial to them.

Bavand, a former diplomat, also noted that success of the United States’ attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran is very unlikely.

Washington’s attempt is violation of international law and the UN resolution that confirmed the nuclear deal, he pointed out.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that all UN sanctions against Iran will be reinstated on September 20 after the U.S. “activated the snapback mechanism”.

However, the claim was strongly denounced by other signatories of the nuclear deal including Iran, the EU, Russia, China, and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Niger, the president of the UN Security Council for September, has reaffirmed a rejection of a U.S. complaint against Iran at the Security Council.

Chinese Mission to UN said in a tweet on Wednesday that the United States cannot initiate process of reinstating UN sanctions on Iran.

“A fruitful meeting of #JCPOA Joint Commission at a critical juncture. All participants reaffirmed the importance of preserving the agreement and its full implementation. It is the common belief that US cannot initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions under #UNSCR2231,” said the tweet.

Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua also said in a tweet on Wednesday, “It is the common belief that US cannot initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions under #UNSCR2231.”

Helga Schmid, secretary general of the European External Action Service (EEAS), wrote on Tuesday that the parties to the nuclear deal are “united in resolve” to preserve the agreement.

“Just finished chairing #JCPOA Joint Commission. Important to see that participants are united in resolve to preserve the #IranDeal and find a way to ensure full implementation of the agreement despite current challenges,” Schmid tweeted after the meeting.

The participants to the Joint Commission of the JCPOA met in Vienna on Tuesday.

