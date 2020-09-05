Rahman Rezaei takes charge of Zob Ahan

TEHRAN – Zob Ahan football club hired Rahman Rezaei as new head coach on Friday, hoping their former defender can turn around the fortunes of the ailing club.

Rezaei had served as technical director of the Isfahan based football team last season.

Rezaei, who played for Zob Ahan five years from 1996 to 2001, has been appointed as Zob Ahan coach on a one-year contract.

He has played in Serie A football team Perugia, Messina and Livorno from 2001 to 2008.

Rezaei replaced Croatian coach Luka Bonacic who parted company with Zob Ahan after avoiding relegation last season in Iran Professional League.