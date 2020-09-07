Swiss FM calls talks with Zarif ‘fruitful’

TEHRAN – Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has called his Monday talks with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran “fruitful”.

“Peace, economic development and human rights - fruitful discussion with my counterpart @JZarif. I’m glad we could establish together the Swiss Humanitarian Channel for the transfer of food and medical supplies to the people of Iran,” he tweeted.

Zarif also said in a tweet, “Pleased to host Swiss FM

@ignaziocassis on centennial of diplomatic relations—ties that endure based on mutual respect. Excellent talks on bilateral, regional & global issues. While appreciating Swiss efforts to mitigate US sabotage, a return to normal trade is global priority.”

Cassis traveled to Iran, on a three-day visit, to mark the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Switzerland.

Switzerland, which also represents the United States’ interests in Iran, hosts a so-called humanitarian channel, known as the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA), that is meant to help Tehran avoid American sanctions. According to some reports, Cassis’ stay was also expected to help expand the channel, according to Press TV.

Cassis met with Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf on Sunday. He was expected to meet with President Hassan Rouhani and Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

Upon arrival in the Islamic Republic, the Swiss official went to the central city of Isfahan, where he visited historical and cultural monuments and underlined the need for developing scientific and tourism relations with Tehran.

NA/PA