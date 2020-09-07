Raisi: U.S., Europe backing drug traffickers

TEHRAN – Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has said the U.S. and European countries are supporting drug traffickers.

“We have secret information showing that the U.S. and European countries support drug traffickers and their hands are dirty,” Raisi said on Sunday, according to the judiciary official news website Mizan.

“Some regional countries also make money from the transit and distribution of narcotics,” He said.

He made the remarks at a meeting on the review of the process of combating drug trafficking.

Raisi said that in a world where the U.S. and some European countries are supporting the cultivation and production of narcotics and drug traffickers are working under the umbrella of the U.S. fleet, “we should not pin hopes on foreign aid in the fight against drug trafficking.”

The actions of international organizations in support of Iran in the fight against narcotics do not go beyond words, and they do not have a serious resolve to eradicate narcotics and the problem of addiction, he said.

This is while, the Judiciary chief continued, it is no secret that Iran has the most honest approach in this regard.

“If we fight narcotics with power, authority, coordination and collective cooperation, we can resolve this issue in spite of all the wickedness of the U.S. and Europe and their support of the narcotics mafia,” he said.

He also said the issue of narcotics is one of the most prioritized issues in the country, and dealing with it requires public determination.

Today, the issue of narcotics threatens the foundation of the families and the youth, and it has become a problem that has created many challenges in cultural, social, economic and moral spheres, and everyone must deal with it with sensitively, Raisi maintained.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Iran remains one of the major transit routes for drug trafficking from Afghanistan to European countries and has had a leading role at the global level in the drug-control campaigns.

Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni, chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Drug Control Headquarters, said in July that Iran seized some 1,000 tons of narcotics in the previous Iranian calendar year (which ended on March 20, 2020), putting the country in the first place in the world.

The UNODC has praised Iran’s efforts to fight against narcotics trafficking on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The organization also officially announced that the world’s first place in the discovery of opium, heroin, and morphine belongs to Iran.

