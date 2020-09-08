22m tons of goods transported via roads, railways in half a month

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister said more than 22 million tons of goods have been distributed via land transportation during the first half of the current Iranian month (August 22-September 5) stressing that this is an indication of the economy’s dynamism.

As reported by IRNA, speaking in a ceremony for unveiling 70 new domestically made or renovated wagons and locomotives on Monday, Mohammad Eslami said: “Despite the enemies’ sabotage, the wheels of the country's economy are still turning.”

Referring to the increase in the share of rail transport in distributing goods from ports, Eslami said: "According to statistics, the share of rail transport in distributing goods from ports has increased 2.2 times since the beginning of this year compared to the previous year, and this shows the rail transport is moving towards its maximum capacity."

“In [the Iranian calendar year] 1394 (March 2015-March 2016), the share of railways in the country's freight transportation was seven percent, last year it reached 13 percent, and by the end of this year, the figure will exceed 15 percent,” he added.

Back in May, Deputy Transport Minister Abdolhashem Hassan-Nia had said that over four million tons of goods were distributed from the country’s ports through land transportation in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-May 20).

According to the official, in the mentioned period, more than 160,000 trucks transported basic goods to different parts of the country from ports, especially the port of Imam Khomeini.

Also in April, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) announced that transit of basic goods to the ports via railway network in the first Iranian calendar month of Farvardin (March 20-April 19) was tripled (up 200 percent) compared to the figure for the same month last year.

“The direct transport of goods from ship to train, which took place in the country's ports after 15 years, plays an important role in increasing the speed of cargo transportation and reducing the costs,” Saeed Rasouli said.

EF/MA