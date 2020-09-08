Iran’s presence in Syria only related to Damascus: Russia

TEHRAN - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Iran’s presence in Syria is only related to the Damascus government.

Lavrov also said Iran’s presence in Syria depends on the Syrian sovereignty’s will and has nothing to do with Russia’s willingness, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations has issued a statement saying Tehran will proudly continue helping the Syrian government against terrorism.

The statement was issued as a response to remarks made by a spokesperson of the U.S. State Department who told Newsweek that removal of Iranian and Iran-backed forces from Syria is an objective of the U.S.

“The United States’ policy objectives for Syria have been consistent and remain the same: the enduring defeat of ISIS and Al-Qaeda, an irreversible political solution to the Syrian conflict in line with UNSCR 2254, and the removal of all Iranian-supported forces,” the State Department spokesperson claimed.

The Iranian mission to the UN fired back, saying, “Iran’s role in Syria has just been helping the Syrian government and people to fight terrorism and restore security and stability to the country.”

The statement also called the U.S. an “uninvited intruder” in Syria.

“Iran and Syria have been strategic partners for more than four decades and this unity has been the main obstacle to foreign hostility in the region. Iran will proudly continue helping the Syrian government protect its territorial integrity and also its people against the terrorist groups,” the statement added.

NA/PA

