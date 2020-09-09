Pishva traditional, historical bazaar to be restored

TEHRAN- The traditional bazaar of the city of Pishva, southeast of Tehran, is scheduled to be revived and restored in the near future.

As one of the historical icons of the city as well as its economic and tourism hub that has witnessed many historical events, the bazaar is planned to be restored in collaboration with its board of trustees and shop owners, IRNA quoted the chairman of the Pishva City Council Ahmad Qomi as saying on Wednesday.

Due to the antiquity of the bazaar’s infrastructure, some rehabilitation works are needed to be done, the official added.

Constructed in the Safavid era (1501–1736), the bazaar has hundreds of shops, which connect the main square of the city to the holy shrine of Imamzadeh Jafar. Parts of the bazaar were also restored during the Qajar era (1794–1925).

In the Iranian culture, bazaars have been traditional public spaces in the Iranian cities with great contributions to commercial activities in the urban life meanwhile their extended activates can be traced to social, cultural, political, and religious roles.

ABU/MG

