UAE’s Al Wahda withdraw from 2020 ACL

TEHRAN – Emirati football team Al Wahda have informed the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that they are unable to travel to Qatar to compete in the AFC Champions League (West Zone).

Al Wahda, who currently occupy second place in Group A, cannot travel to Doha after several members of the club tested positive for COVID-19.



The AFC has written to the United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAE FA) to inform them that the request by the UAE FA and the club for a postponement of the Group matches cannot be accommodated because of the advanced preparations in which many teams have already traveled to Qatar for the competition.



The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committees for a decision in accordance with the applicable regulations.

Esteghlal of Iran, Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia and Al Shorta of Iraq are the other teams in the group.