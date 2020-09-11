Iran advises Arab League to counter main source of threat in the region

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday that the Arab League should focus on countering the main source of threat in the region instead of issuing “heinous” and “hollow” statements.

His comments came as a response to a statement issued by Arab League foreign ministers on Wednesday in which it was claimed that Iran is meddling in Arab countries’ affairs.

Khatibzadeh said issuing such a statement is continuation of moving on the path of spreading Iranophobia and legitimizing the Zionist regime of Israel.

“Unfounded accusations [in the statement] come from viewpoint of countries which have made strategic mistake of establishing relations with the Zionist regime and are now trying hastily to divert attention from the main source of threat,” he pointed out.

Pointing to the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, he said that Iran’s actions are within the framework of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting that Iran condemns any interference in this respect.

Elsewhere, Khatibzadeh also said the countries which betrayed the Palestinian cause by normalizing ties with Israel has no right to question Iran’s support for the resistance front.

Without caring about the injustices against the fellow Palestinians, the United Arab Emirates has taken steps to fully normalize ties with Israel.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has asserted that the UAE has betrayed the Islamic world by deciding to establish ties with the Zionist regime of Israel.

“The United Arab Emirates betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations and the regional countries, and also Palestine,” the Leader said on September 1.

“The Emiratis will be disgraced forever for this treachery,” the Leader remarked.

“Of course,” Ayatollah Khamenei predicted, “this situation will not last long, and the stain of shame will remain on the face of those who forgot the occupation of this country (Palestine) and the displacement of the Palestinian nation and allowed the Zionists into the region.”

He also said, “We hope the Emiratis will wake up soon and make up for this action.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has called the action a “strategic stupidity”.

All Palestinian factions have censured the peace deal as a stab in the back of the oppressed nation. The agreement has also drawn angry reactions from Muslim countries and other supporters of the Palestinian cause against the Israeli occupation.

NA/PA