Iran, Ireland national museums discuss ways to broaden ties

TEHRAN – Directors of Iran and Ireland national museums have recently discussed ways to deepen mutual ties based on a memorandum of understanding to be drafted in the near future.

National Museum of Iran Director Jebrael Nokandeh and his Irish counterpart Lynn Scarff held a virtual meeting on Wednesday in which they exchanged views on a roadmap to define long-term cooperation.

Holding joint exhibitions, workshops, and specialized meetings, as well as sharing experience and exchanging experts were amongst issues raised in the meeting, public relations of the Tehran museum told the Tehran Times on Friday.

Scarff also highlighted collections of Iranian works that are being kept at the National Museum of Ireland, relics that date from the Sassanid period onwards.

The National Museum of Ireland is Ireland's leading museum institution, with a strong emphasis on national and some international archaeology, Irish history, Irish art, culture, and natural history. It has three branches in Dublin and one in County Mayo.

The National Museum of Iran embraces priceless relics that represent various eras of the country’s rich history. Its structure was completed in 1928 based on the design by French architect André Godard who was also an archaeologist and historian of French and Middle Eastern Art.

