Iran’s Shahr Khodro lose to UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli

TEHRAN – Iranian football team Shahr Khodro lost to Shabab Al Ahli 1-0 in Group B of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Harib Suhail scored the only goal of the match in the 75th minute at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Shahr Khodro had previously lost to Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor.

The Iranian team have a slim chance of qualifying for the Round of 16.

On Tuesday, another Iranian team Persepolis will meet Al Taawoun of Saudi Arabia in Group C while Sepahan face Saudi Arabian Al Nassr in Group D.