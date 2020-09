TEHRAN - Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia football team defeated Iran’s Sepahan 2-0 on Matchday Three of the 2020 AFC Champions League in Group D on Tuesday.

Abderazak Hamdallah scored twice in the 29th‎ and ‎48th minutes.

Al Sadd of Qatar and the UAE’s Al Ain drew 3-3 in the group.

Al Nassr moved top of the table with seven points, one point ahead of Al Sadd.

Sepahan remained in third place with three points one point above Al Ain.