Younes Delfi joins HNK Gorica

TEHRAN – Iranian winger Younes Delfi joined Croatian first division side HNK Gorica on Monday.

The 19-year-old signed for HNK Gorica on loan from RSC Charleroi until June 2021.

The winger represented Iran at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India and scored two goals and provided an assist in the 4-0 win against Germany.

In Belgium, however, injuries prevented him from making an impact.

“I had to change my team and I want to do my best in HNK Gorica. I think 1. HNL is very interesting and I opted to play in the league however some Iranian teams wanted to sign me,” Delfi said.

“I prefer to play in a European league since I want to win the Ballon d'Or one day,” he added.