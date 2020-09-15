Iran, Azerbaijan discuss ways to expand rail cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran and Azerbaijan transport ministers discussed railway relations and cooperation between the two countries during a meeting via video conference on Monday evening, the portal of Iran’s Transport Ministry published.

During the talks with Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade, Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami expressed Iran’s readiness for the expansion of regional rail infrastructure and communications.

Referring to the support and emphasis of the two countries’ presidents on the need for developing transportation and transit cooperation, the officials expressed hope that by completing joint projects, the two neighbors would expand their relations in the mentioned fields.

Further in the meeting, Eslami briefed his Azeri counterpart about Iran’s railway network, as well as the vast capacity of the country's railways in the north-south and east-west routes and its connection to the railways of neighboring countries.

Mentioning the fact that most of the southern ports of Iran are connected to the country’s national railway network, the official called on Guluzade to take necessary measures for both sides to benefit from these capacities.

"Given the numerous areas for cooperation in the fields of roads, transportation, and other sectors related to these areas, we can help bring the two countries closer and strengthen cooperation between the two sides," he said.

The construction of a joint bridge on the Astarachai River in Astara, the completion of the Astara-Astara railway terminal given its capacity and role in goods transportation between the two countries, and the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway were also among the issues discussed during this online meeting.

Back in July 2019, Guluzade visited Iran to hold talks with Iranian officials including the transport minister for discussing the expansion of ties.

In his meeting with Eslami back then, Guluzade highlighted the importance of transport relations between the two countries, saying: “We are working to increase the level of trade and economic relations between the two sides.”

EF/MA