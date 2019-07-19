Iran, Azerbaijan explore avenues of co-op in transportation

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami held talks with his Azeri counterpart Ramin Guluzade in Tehran on Wednesday during which the two sides discussed expansion of ties.

As reported by the news portal of Transport and Urban Development Ministry, Eslami mentioned the two countries’ historical relations and cultural similarities and stressed the need for boosting cooperation in all areas.

Referring to the upcoming Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Transportation Cooperation Committee meeting in Tehran, he noted, "This event is a good opportunity to overcome the obstacles and problems in the way of our joint projects including the Astara (Iran) -Astara (Azerbaijan) freeway, the joint border bridge and the new terminal connecting Azerbaijan’s roads network to the Rasht-Astara highway.”

Eslami further pointed to the Rasht-Astara(Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railway project, saying that the project holds great significance for both sides since it is situated in the North-South Corridor and can have a significant role in increasing transit for both countries.

The Azeri minister of transport, communications and high technologies, for his part highlighted the importance of transport relations between the two countries, saying that “We are working to increase the level of trade and economic relations between the two countries.”

In early June, a high-ranking Iranian delegation comprising a number of MPs as well as representatives of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), visited the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to discuss ways to expand bilateral trade ties.

The delegation met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and held talks on joint projects and discussed future cooperation in economic areas.

Establishing the North-South corridor, launching an automobile plant, co-manufacturing heavy trucks, establishing a joint pharmaceutical plant, as well as ways of increasing the volume of trade between the two countries, and facilitating activities of the Iranian private sector in Azerbaijan, were among the major subjects discussed in the meeting.

In March, Iran and Azerbaijan held their 13th Joint Economic Committee meeting in Baku which was followed by a business and investment forum.

Talks between representatives of the two countries were held within the framework of eight committees, including trade and industry, investment, finance and banking, customs and borders, transportation and transit, energy and environment, agriculture and health, and finally tourism.

