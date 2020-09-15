Get ready to thank Donald Trump, ex-diplomat tells Americans

TEHRAN — An Iranian diplomat has suggested, sarcastically, that the American people should now thank their president, Donald Trump, for his self-proclaimed success in containing the coronavirus outbreak.

“It was just a few months ago that Trump told the American people that if just 200,000 people die of coronavirus in the U.S., they should thank him,” wrote Morteza Moradian, the former ambassador to North Korea and Denmark, in a tweet on Monday night.

“Now, in Trump’s opinion, the American people should be ready to thank him,” he said.

The tweet came while the U.S. death toll from Covid-19 has passed 199,000 people.

During a news conference in March, Trump said that a final U.S. coronavirus death toll somewhere in the range of 100,000 to 200,000 people would indicate that his administration has “done a very good job.”

In remarks in April, Trump suggested that injecting disinfectant into the body could fight the coronavirus, sparking a public backlash. Doctors and scientists were quick to discredit the suggestions and warned injecting disinfectant into people could be fatal.

MH/PA

