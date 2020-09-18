Traitorous rulers are accomplice to Israel’s crimes, says Ghalibaf

TEHRAN — Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says the traitorous rulers of some regional countries are accomplices to the Zionist regime’s crimes.

In a statement on Thursday, Ghalibaf said the current situation in the region is nothing new for the world, especially the Muslim community, Arab youths and the innocent people of Palestine.

“A lot of regional governments have been eagerly kissing the hands of the oppressive Zionists which are covered with blood,” he pointed out.

He described Palestine as a source of dignity and honor for Arab youths across the region, saying whoever oppresses Palestine is devoid of Islam, dignity and humanity.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on September 11 that he brokered what he called “a historic deal” between Israel and Bahrain.

Under the deal, Israel and Bahrain have committed to begin the exchange of embassies and ambassadors, start direct flights, and launch cooperation initiatives across a broad range of sectors, according to a White House statement issued on September 11.

This deal came roughly a month after the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Bahraini officials are expected to join Israeli and Emirati representatives at the White House for a formal signing ceremony on Tuesday.

On September 15, the two Arab countries signed normalization agreements with Israel at the White House amid outrage across Palestine and elsewhere throughout the Muslim world.

The agreements were signed by Emirati and Bahraini Foreign Ministers, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

U.S. President Donald Trump also penned his blessing into the accords.

MH/PA