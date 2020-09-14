Israel will perish according to God’s promise: Judiciary chief

TEHRAN — The Zionist regime will perish according to God’s promise, Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday.

He made the remarks as a response to the recent normalization of relations between Bahrain and Israel.

“The normalization of relations of some Arab countries with the illegitimate regime that has occupied Quds is a result of the lack of belief in God among rulers of these countries,” Raisi said, ISNA reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he brokered what he called “a historic deal” between Israel and Bahrain.

Under the deal, Israel and Bahrain have committed to begin the exchange of embassies and ambassadors, start direct flights, and launch cooperation initiatives across a broad range of sectors, according to a White House statement issued on September 11.

This deal came roughly a month after the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Bahraini officials are expected to join Israeli and Emirati representatives at the White House for a formal signing ceremony on Tuesday.

Palestinians have declared Tuesday a “day of rage” over the Arab country’s betrayal. The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has also denounced the move.

MH/PA