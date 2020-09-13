Bahraini rulers seek to gain legitimacy from the devil: Mohsen Rezaee

TEHRAN - Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaee has said that the “illegitimate” regime of Bahrain seeks to gain legitimacy from Zionism which is the most devil enemy of Islam.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday, September 11, that he brokered what he called “a historic deal” between Israel and Bahrain.

Under the deal, Israel and Bahrain have committed to begin the exchange of embassies and ambassadors, start direct flights, and launch cooperation initiatives across a broad range of sectors, according to a White House statement issued on September 11.

Rezaee said in a tweet that the agreement between the Zionist regime and Bahrain has nothing to do with the Bahraini people.

“The regimes which publicize the relations had ties with the Zionist regime before, but they concealed it. However, it has been proved in history that their throne will not be protected by betraying Islam and the Islamic community. This is tradition of God,” he said in another tweet.

He also said in another tweet that normalization of ties with the Zionist regime is a gift of certain Arab countries to Donald Trump.

The former IRGC chief described the Arab countries’ action a dagger in the back of the Islamic community and an endorsement of the occupation of Palestine.

Trump announced normalization of ties between Bahrain and the Zionist regime 29 days after the United Arab Emirates agreed to fully normalize ties with Israel.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the special aide to the parliament speaker on international affairs, has also censured rulers in Manama for agreeing to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel, saying the move is a “great betrayal to the Islamic cause and Palestinians”.

Bahraini regime's compromise w/ #Israel is a great betrayal to the Islamic cause & Palestinians. The imprudent leaders in UAE, #Bahrain must not pave the way for the Zionist schemes. They should learn lessons from history. Tomorrow is late! The US lifeline has worn out for years,” Amir-Abdollahian tweeted.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also called the move “disgraceful and humiliating”.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has asserted that the UAE has betrayed the Islamic world by deciding to establish ties with the Zionist regime of Israel.

“The United Arab Emirates betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations and the regional countries, and also Palestine,” the Leader said on September 1.

“The Emiratis will be disgraced forever for this treachery,” the Leader remarked.

“Of course,” Ayatollah Khamenei predicted, “this situation will not last long, and the stain of shame will remain on the face of those who forgot the occupation of this country (Palestine) and the displacement of the Palestinian nation and allowed the Zionists into the region.”

He also said, “We hope the Emiratis will wake up soon and make up for this action.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has called the action a “strategic stupidity”.

All Palestinian factions have censured the peace deal as a stab in the back of the oppressed nation. The agreement has also drawn angry reactions from Muslim countries and other supporters of the Palestinian cause against the Israeli occupation.

NA/PA