Prague Febiofest picks two films from Iran 

TEHRAN – Iranian dramas “Just 6.5”, “Son-Mother” will be competing in the 27th Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest, which opened in the Czech capital on Friday.

“Son-Mother” directed by Mahnaz Mohammadi will compete in the Panorama section and “Just 6.5” by Saeid Rustai will be screened in the Planet Dark section.

“Just 6.5” is about Samad who works in a narcotics unit, trying to capture the drug lord Nasser Khakzad. After several raids, they finally manage to track him down and arrest him. In the subsequent trial, Nasser is sentenced to death, and Samad starts to realize that neither the arrests nor the executions will change anything and the problem must be approached differently. Will he manage to cope with the fact that during his career, the number of drug addicts increased from one million to 6.5 million?

“Son-Mother” tells the story of Leila, a single mother who lives in the poverty of today’s Iran. The factory where she works is facing a crisis and jobs are in danger. Kazem, the factory bus driver, proposes to Leila, but only under certain conditions. When Leila loses her job, she must face a difficult decision – whether to accept Kazem’s proposal, which would save her from poverty, but would also force her to abandon her son. In the end, it will be him who will have to decide.

The film is also competing for the Amnesty International Febiofest Award, which is handed out to the best human rights film every year at the festival by the Czech branch of Amnesty International.

The Febiofest opened with a screening of “Karel” by Czech director Olga Malirova Spatova and will come to an end on September 25 with a screening of “The Truth”, a co-production between France and Japan by Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Photo: “Son-Mother” by Mahnaz Mohammadi.



