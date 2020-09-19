Poster, photo exhibits observe Iran-Iraq war anniversary

TEHRAN – The 40th anniversary of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war is being observed by organizing two exhibitions of photos and posters in Tehran.

The Resaneh Cultural Center is playing host to an online exhibition of 40 posters by Mohammad-Saber Sheikhrezai named “The Solid Cypress”.

Part of the collection has been designed in collaboration with Khamenei.ir, the official website of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The exhibition, which was launched on Saturday on instagram.com/farhangsararesaneh and resaneh.farhangsara.ir, will run until September 29.

Another exhibition, which is scheduled to open on Sunday at the Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran, is dedicated to showcasing photos by a number of prominent war photographers.

The exhibition titled “The Sacred Epic” is hanging photos by Saeid Sadeqi, Bahman Jalali, Jasem Ghazbanpur, Rasul Mollaqolipur, Mohammad Farnud, Amir-Ali Javadian and several other photographers.

Most of the photos depict scenes of the early days of the war when Iranian civilians in Khorramshahr, Abadan and several other cities on the border defended their hometowns against the invading Iraqi forces.

The exhibition will run until October 1 at the museum located in Mozaffar St. near Palestine Square.

Photo: “Khorramshahr’s Conquest” by Saeid Sadeqi.

