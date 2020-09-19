Persian readers welcome “An Ideal Husband”, “A Woman of No Importance”

TEHRAN – The fifth edition of the Persian translation of Irish writer Oscar Wilde’s plays “An Ideal Husband” and “A Woman of No Importance” have recently been republished.

The plays translated by Parviz Marzban were released by Elmi Farhangi, a major Iranian publisher in Tehran, in one book for the first time in 1955.

“An Ideal Husband” written in 1895 revolves around blackmail and political corruption, and touches on the themes of public and private honor. The action is set in London and takes place over the course of 24 hours.

“Sooner or later, we shall all have to pay for what we do,” Wilde had written about the play. But he added, “No one should be entirely judged by their past.”

Together with “The Importance of Being Earnest”, it is often considered Wilde’s dramatic masterpiece. After “Earnest”, it is his most popularly produced play.

“An Ideal Husband” was adapted for the screen five times. The first came in 1935 by German director Herbert Selpin.

In 1999, British director Oliver Parker adapted the play for a film starring Julianne Moore, Minnie Driver, Jeremy Northam, Cate Blanchett and Rupert Everett.

In 2000, British director William Cartlidge made another screen adaptation of the play.

“A Woman of No Importance” premiered in 1893 at London’s Haymarket Theatre. Like Wilde's other society plays, it satirizes English upper-class society.

Following its publication, critic William Archer wrote that Wilde’s plays “must be taken on the very highest plane of modern English drama.” It has been performed on stages in Europe and North America since his death in 1900.

Four screen adaptations were made of this play, the first of which was in 1921 by American director Denison Clift.

In 1991, BBC Radio broadcast an adaptation by Adrian Bean, starring Diana Rigg and Martin Jarvis.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Irish writer Oscar Wilde’s plays “An Ideal Husband” and “A Woman of No Importance”.

MMS/YAW

