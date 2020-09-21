Iran clinched luminous victory in Iraq’s imposed war: Leader

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the victory of the Islamic Republic in the Imposed War (Iran-Iraq war) is as bright as the sun.

“The Iranian nation clinched a luminous victory,” Ayatollah Khamenei said on Monday, responding to foreign-based propaganda outlets which question whether Iran won in the war.

He also pointed out that Iran managed to protect its territorial integrity and the Islamic Republic did not back down at all.

The Leader made the remarks in an online speech on the anniversary of the beginning of the war imposed by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein against Iran.

He said paying tribute to the veterans of Iraq’s imposed war against Iran is a national duty.

“Today has been named a day of reverence for the warriors and veterans of the Sacred Defense (Iraq-Iran war) in order to mark the 40th anniversary of Sacred Defense,” Ayatollah Khamenei remarked.

“This is a very good and appropriate measure. This reverence is part of our definite national duty,” he added.

In late September 1980, the Iraqi dictator launched a war against Iran, which lasted till 1988.

The eight-year war is known as the Sacred Defense in Iran, and the Sacred Defense Week is held on the anniversary of the beginning of the war.

In his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei lauded the warriors of the war, saying those who sacrificed their lives to defend their country against the enemy should be respected.

He also praised Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution, for his tactfulness during the 8-year war.

“Imam [Khomeini] realized from the very beginning that it was not an ordinary conflict between two neighbors,” the Leader said. “He recognized the enemy and realized that the main enemy is not present in the war, and he recognized that Saddam is just a tool.”

He said the enemy started the war in order to overthrow the Islamic Republic and install a puppet government but they failed.

According to the Leader, when a nation shows that it has the diligence and power to defend itself by delivering a crushing response to invaders, the invaders would then think twice before perpetrating any attack against that country and its people.

Invoking the documents that came out after the war, he said there were agreements between the U.S. and Saddam before the war, and after the war, Washington would generously provide the Iraqi dictator with intelligence and arms support.

