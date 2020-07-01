IRGC to unveil new missile system in September: general

TEHRAN — Brigadier General Bahman Kargar has announced plans to unveil a new missile system by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in the coming months.

Kargar said the missile system will be unveiled during the Sacred Defense Week, which commemorates the anniversary of Iraq’s imposed war against Iran, IRNA reported.

“Due to the spread of the coronavirus, some of the programs of this ceremony will be held through video conferencing,” he explained.

September 21 marks the beginning of Sacred Defense Week in Iran. Each year, the ceremony is marked by military parades. This year, Iran commemorates the 40th anniversary of the war.

