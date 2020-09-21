Leader terms paying tribute to Sacred Defense veterans as ‘national duty’

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says paying tribute to the veterans of Iraq’s imposed war against Iran is a national duty.

“Today has been named a day of reverence for the warriors and veterans of the Sacred Defense (Iraq-Iran war) in order to mark the 40th anniversary of Sacred Defense,” Ayatollah Khamenei said on Monday.

“This is a very good and appropriate measure. This reverence is part of our definite national duty,” he added.

The Leader made the remarks in a speech on the anniversary of the beginning of the war imposed by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein against Iran.

In late September 1980, the Iraqi dictator launched a war against Iran, which lasted till 1988.

The eight-year war is known as the Sacred Defense in Iran, and the Sacred Defense Week is held on the anniversary of the beginning of the war.

