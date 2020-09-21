Photo exhibit “For Khorramshahr” opens at Iranian Artists Forum 

TEHRAN – A group photo exhibition named “For Khorramshahr” is currently underway at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran.

The exhibition, which has been organized to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, features 26 photos from the days Khorramshahr in southwestern Iran was captured by Iraqi forces.

The exhibit has been arranged in collaboration with Iran’s Association of Revolution and Sacred Defense Photographers and will be running for one week.

Khorramshahr was captured by Iraqis on October 26, 1980 during the early months of the war and was liberated on May 24, 1982.

Photo: A poster for the group exhibit “For Khorramshahr” at the Iranian Artists Forum.

