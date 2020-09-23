Iran, Afghanistan discuss co-op in electricity infrastructure

TEHRAN- Iran’s Deputy Energy Minister Homayoun Haeri, who has travelled to Afghanistan on the head of an Iranian energy delegation, discussed the ways for the expansion of Iran-Afghanistan ties in the field of electricity infrastructure with the Afghan officials.

In his meeting with Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Finance Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, Haeri put emphasis on strengthening the two countries’ energy ties especially in the field of electricity.

The Afghan official, for his part, stressed the necessity for the development of the relation between the two countries, and expressed his all-out support in this due, especially for the expansion of ties in the field of electricity.

Haeri then met Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Afghanistan’s acting minister of foreign affairs, and called for the Afghan official’s support to the two countries’ cooperation in the energy sector.

Atmar, for his part, appreciated Iran’s efforts for the development of his country and said that he will support every measure for the expansion of ties between the two neighbors.

It should be mentioned that Haeri’s meetings with the mentioned Afghan officials came after he inaugurated Iran’s first specialized exhibition of water and electricity industry in Kabul on Tuesday.

Over 70 Iranian companies are showcasing their latest products and achievements in the fields of energy, urban services, engineering, and telecommunications during this three-day event.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of the exhibit, Haeri said: “As the chair of the two countries’ joint economic committee, the energy minister has paid special attention to the expansion of relations between the two countries and has announced its readiness to further develop energy cooperation.”

He thanked the Iranian companies that attended the exhibition despite the problems created by the pandemic.

