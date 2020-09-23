Iran’s Esteghlal into 2020 ACL Round of 16

TEHRAN – Iran’s Esteghlal football team defeated Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia to book a place at the 2020 AFC Champions League Round of 16.

Esteghlal beat Al Ahli 3-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha in Group A.

Mehdi Ghaedi opened the scoring for the Blues in the 29th minute.

Ali Karimi made it 2-0 in the 39th minute and Cheick Diabate scored the Blues’ third goal with a header in the 54th minute.

Al Ahli advanced to the knockout stage as the first team with six points.

Esteghlal and Al Shorta of Iraq earned five points but the Iranian team qualified for the Round of 16 with a superior goal difference.

Iranian teams Shahr Khodro and Sepahan failed to qualify for the next stage.

Persepolis can book a place in the knockout stage if defeat Sharjah of the UAE in Group C on Thursday.