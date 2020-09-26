Prosecutor general: “Economic war is harder than military war”

TEHRAN – National Prosecutor General Mohammad-Jafar Montazeri said on Saturday that “economic war is harder than military war.” The prosecutor general was openly referring to Donald Trump’s economic war against Iran in line with his administration’s policy of “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

Drawing a comparison to the imposed war on Iran in the 1980s and Trump’s current economic war against the country, the prosecutor general said, “We as the inheritors of the Islamic Revolution and the Sacred Defense are tasked to guard the achievements of the Revolution. However, today our Jihad against the enemy is different. Today we are in economic and cultural war which its destructive effects are far more.”

Montazeri also said all are tasked to keep alive the memory of those who resisted against the invaders during Saddam Hussein’s war against Iran.

Saddam invaded Iran from land, air and sea on September 22, 1980 that lasted until 1988.

The resistance against the invading army of Saddam is known as Sacred Defense.

PA/PA