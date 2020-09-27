Nearly $10.6m of hygienic, cosmetic products exported in 5 months

TEHRAN- Iran exported 13,765 tons of hygienic and cosmetic products worth $10.598 million during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Ruhollah Latifi said that the mentioned products have been exported to 21 countries, including Afghanistan, Britain, Germany, Canada, Austria, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russia, Iraq, Bahrain, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Kazakhstan, IRIB reported.

The IRICA spokesman said that Afghanistan, Iraq, and Azerbaijan were the top three export destinations of the Iranian hygienic and cosmetic products, in a row, during the five-month period.

As previously announced by the IRICA head, Iran has exported $10.9 billion of non-oil goods during the first five months of the present year.

Iran's top five non-oil export destinations during this period were China with over $3 billion worth of exports, Iraq with $2.406 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $1.554 billion, and Afghanistan with $871 million as well as Turkey with $513 million, according to IRICA.

China accounted for over 28 percent of Iran’s total exports, followed by Iraq, UAE, Afghanistan, and Turkey with 22 percent, 14 percent, 8 percent, and 4.7 percent, respectively.

According to the IRICA head, polyethylene, natural gas, liquefied propane, and other light oils and products rather than gasoline were Iran's top five exported items during this period, and gasoline was the top export commodity with $1 billion worth of exports.

