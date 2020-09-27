Top stage artists of Iran war theater honored   

TEHRAN – A number of theater directors, writers and actors active in the field of Sacred Defense theater were honored with lifetime achievement awards in the program “Narrators of Resistance” at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Sunday.

The honorees were Alireza Hanifi, Roya Afshar, Hamidreza Azarang, Majid Kazemzadeh, Malek Seraj, Kamran Shahlai, Morteza Shahkaram and Shahram Karami.

Two plays with the central themes of Sacred Defense (1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War) were introduced and honored at the ceremony.

“I Wish Your Lips Were Retuned Instead of Your Bones” written by Shahram Karami and “Where Are You Ebrahim” written by Leili Aaj were unveiled at the ceremony.

In addition, the research book “Narration of Thousands of the Insane”, which includes top plays from four decades of Sacred Defense, written by Mehdi Nasiri was unveiled at the ceremony.

The program was organized by Iran’s Association of Sacred Defense and Revolution Theater in collaboration with the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality.

The 40th anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war is being commemorated by performing several plays at the Sacred Defense Museum in Tehran.

“War and One Thousand Years of Solitude” written by Masud Mehrbi and directed by Parvaneh Alizameni, “In Color of Jujube” by Mohammad-Hadi Atai, “Fulfilment of the Promise” by Ahmad Samimi, “The Soldier” by Pejman Shahverdi and “The Lost” by Abuzar Chehel-Amirani are among the performances.

Photo: A poster for “Narrators of Resistance”.

