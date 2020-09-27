Mario Vargas Llosa’s latest story “Fierce Times” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Nobel laureate Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa’s latest story “Fierce Times” has been published by Nimaj Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Mehdi Sarabi.

The military coup perpetrated by Carlos Castillo Armas and supported by the United States via the CIA toppled the legitimate government of Jacobo Arbenz in Guatemala in 1954, the book relates.

Behind this violent act is a lie passed off as the truth, which changed the development of Latin America: the accusation by Eisenhower’s government that Arbenz encouraged the spread of Soviet communism in the Americas.

“Fierce Times” is a story of international conspiracies and conflicting interests in the time of the Cold War, the echoes of which are still felt today. It is a story involving several countries, in which some persecutors end up as victims of the very plot they helped construct.



In this thrilling novel, which is connected to the acclaimed “The Feast of the Goat” (La Fiesta del Chivo), Mario Vargas Llosa fuses reality with two fictions, that of the narrator who freely recreates characters and situations, and the one designed by those who would control the politics and the economy of a continent by manipulating its history.



Mario Vargas Llosa was born in Arequipa, Peru, in 1936.

Although he had premiered a drama in Piura and published a book of short stories, his literary career gained notoriety with the publication of “The City and the Dogs”. In 1965 his second novel appeared, “La Casa Verde”, which won the Critics’ Prize and the Romulo Gallegos International Prize.

Subsequently, he has published theatrical pieces including “Beautiful Eyes, Ugly Pictures”, “The Thousand Nights and One Night” and “The Plague Tales”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Mario Vargas Llosa’s book “Fierce Times”.

RM/YAW