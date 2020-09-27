Persepolis advance to 2020 ACL quarters

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team from Iran edged past Qatar’s Al Sadd to book a place at the 2020 AFC Champions League quarter-finals.

Issa Alekasir’s header in the 88th minute sent the Iranian giants to the competition’s quarter-finals in Doha’s Education City Stadium.

Korean referee Hyung-Jin Ko showed Persepolis defender Siamak Nemati a straight red card in the injury time.

Soon after, the Qatari giants, headed by ex-Barcelona midfielder Xavi, put the Iranian team under huge pressure in the injury time but failed to find the back of the net.

Three other Iranian teams Sepahan, Shahr Khodro and Esteghlal have been already knocked out of the competition in Doha.