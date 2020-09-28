Tehran welcomes Kuwait’s proposal for regional dialogue

TEHRAN — Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that Iran welcomes the Kuwaiti prime minister’s proposal for regional dialogue and cooperation between Iran and other Persian Gulf countries.

“Iran’s response has been given to these remarks, with the proposals we put forward, the latest of which was the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE),” Khatibzadeh said during his weekly press briefing on Monday.

He expressed the hope that Kuwait could convince the reluctant parties to engage in talks as well.

“We think we’d be able to hold inclusive dialogue as soon as possible in the Persian Gulf region among the regional countries for stability and peace in the region,” he said, according to Tasnim.

Iran has always favored plans for regional dialogue and will continue to do so, the spokesman emphasized.

Addressing the 75th UN General Assembly, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah invited Iran for dialogue and cooperation with Arab countries to end regional tensions.

“Kuwait once again calls on the Islamic Republic of Iran to take serious measures to build trust in order to start talks based on respect for the sovereignty of countries and non-interference in the internal affairs of these countries,” he said.

He also called on Iran to cooperate with the international community to end tensions and unrest in the region.

Addressing the UN General Assembly late in September 2019, President Hassan Rouhani unveiled Iran’s new initiative for the establishment of peace and security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

“The goal of the Coalition for Hope is to promote peace, stability, progress and welfare for all the residents of the Strait of Hormuz region, and to enhance mutual understanding and peaceful and friendly relations amongst them,” Rouhani told the delegates at the UN.

“This initiative includes various venues for cooperation, such as the collective supply of energy security, freedom of navigation and free transfer of oil and other resources to and from the Strait of Hormuz and beyond,” Rouhani explained.

MH/PA