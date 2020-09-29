Free trade is Iran’s right: NITC head

TEHRAN – The Head of National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) said that free trade is Iran’s right and no power can intervene in the country's exports and imports, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

"Free trade is Iran's right and we just need to make more efforts for strengthening the national fleet," Nasrollah Sardashti said in a ceremony on the occasion of the World Maritime Day.

Despite all the sabotage by the enemies the National Oil Tanker Company has been able to help the country in maintaining oil exports, he stressed.

Referring to the negative impact of the U.S. sanctions, Sardashti noted that in the current situation foreign shipping lines cannot be counted on because their ships are banned from entering Iranian waters for various reasons.

The official noted that Iran is currently focusing on empowering the private sector shipping companies [which are not banned] for maintaining the country’s trade.

“Private sector shipping in Iran has become very important since it has been able to provide significant assistance to the country in the field of oil exports,” he said.

Captain Sardashti further emphasized that with the help of the country’s maritime organizations, many of the issues in the field have been resolved and the sector’s predetermined goals have been achieved in the best possible way.

He finally noted that NITC has no problem in supplying low sulfur fuel to its fleet and currently Arak Refinery is providing the required low-sulfur fuel for the vessels.

