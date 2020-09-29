Zarif hopes for broader Iran-China partnership

TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has congratulated the Chinese people and government on the eve of the 71st anniversary of the founding of new China, expressing the hope for broader partnership between Iran and China.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif said on October 1 the Chinese people will celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of New China and the Mid-Autumn Eve.

“China’s success in controlling the pandemic and achieving a strong economic recovery was hard-won but difficult,” Zarif wrote in Chinese, according to Iran Press.

“On these two occasions, I would like to extend my warm congratulations to the Chinese government and people. I wish China more prosperity, and I also wish the prospects of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries will be broader,” he added.

A partnership plan between Iran and China, officially known as “Comprehensive Cooperation Plan between the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” is still under negotiation.

Some details of the 25-year partnership have been leaked to the press. According to the leaks, China will invest a whopping $400 billion in various Iranian sectors including oil and gas. In exchange, Iran will ensure steady energy supplies to China for a period of 25 years at a discounted rate.

In remarks on June 21, President Hassan Rouhani elaborated on the strategic partnership, saying that the agreement is a positive step towards increasing the importance of global energy and sustainable development of oil and gas resources, as well as renewable energy and joint investment in free zones.

“This cooperation is a ground for Iran and China’s participation in basic projects and development of infrastructure, including the large ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, and an opportunity to attract investment in various economic fields, including industry, tourism, information technology, and communication,” he added.

MH/PA