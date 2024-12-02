Chinese delegation set to visit Iran for boost in bilateral cooperation

TEHRAN- A Chinese delegation is scheduled to visit Iran on Tuesday to enhance economic collaboration between the two nations.

As reported by the Iranian Presidential Office, the deputy prime minister of China will arrive in Iran accompanied by a team of economic officials.

One of the key activities planned for the Chinese delegation includes a meeting with Mohammadreza Aref, the Iranian Vice President, to discuss the economic partnership between Iran and China.

During their visit to Iran, the Chinese delegates will hold discussions with Iranian officials covering various subjects, such as energy, infrastructure, and technology. These meetings are anticipated to result in agreements and memorandums of understanding that will strengthen the economic collaboration between the two countries.

Additionally, Esmail Baqaei, the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry pointed out, “One of the objectives of this trip is to advance the implementation of the 25-year bilateral cooperation agreement between Iran and China.”

The 25-year agreement, formally referred to as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, was signed in March 2021. Its purpose is to enhance economic, political, and security cooperation between the two nations over the next quarter-century.

