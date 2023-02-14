Tehran, Beijing explore opportunities for expanding bilateral economic ties

TEHRAN- During an Iran-China business forum held in Beijing on Tuesday, the two sides explored and discussed the opportunities and capacities for the expansion of economic relations between the two countries.

The event attended by the governmental and private sector officials of the two countries was held on the eve of the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to China.

Addressing the business forum, Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin emphasized that Iran has had a stronger approach in the field of economy in the past year, adding: “The political will in Iran to develop relations with other countries is strong, and in terms of strengthening relations with China, it can be done by connecting the businesses of the two countries, especially in third countries.”

Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Head Alireza Peyman-Pak for his part said that the new capacity of cooperation between the two countries due to the cooperation of companies in the supply chain and joint production is significant and can increase through important regional partnerships.

Majid-Reza Hariri, the head of Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce, also said that the intention of the authorities of the two countries to develop economic cooperation is considered an important event, and the private sectors of the two countries should take advantage of this opportunity.

At the end of the forum, B2B meetings were held between the Iranian and Chinese traders and businessmen.

President Raisi started his tour of Beijing from Tuesday that will last until Thursday. The visit took place at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

According to Tang Zhichao, a political analyst at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, who spoke to the Global Times on Sunday, the development of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, the advancement of the 25-year cooperation agreement, and the expedited implementation of the agreement should be the top priorities of President Raisi’s visit to China.

Strong economic relations exist between Iran and China, particularly in the areas of energy, transit, agriculture, commerce, and investment.

The 25-Year Iran-China Strategic Agreement, which was signed in 2021, calls for political, economic, and strategic cooperation.

In December 2022, in Tehran, Raisi reportedly reassured Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua that Iran will continue to be dedicated to strengthening its strategic alliance with China, regardless of regional and global circumstances.

MA/MA