Hand in hand

TEHRAN- A Chinese proverb saying “in the same boat in a storm” (风雨同舟 roughly equivalent to: a trouble shared is a trouble halved) indicates that Tehran and Beijing share many views and face common threats and hazards including terrorism, the U.S. unilateralism, Western media dissemination of spurious news.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi left Tehran for Beijing on Monday night for a three-day visit for talks with China’s officials on strategic, bilateral, regional, and global matters.

Heading a high-profile economic and political delegation, Raisi received an official welcome from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping upon his arrival early on Tuesday.

In the meeting with Xi, Raisi said China and Iran are allies in troubled times and that closer ties between the two nations might advance global security.

Emphasizing that Tehran and Beijing’s relations are being expanded in various economic, trade, scientific, and cultural areas, Raisi said implementation of the strategic 25-year partnership agreement between the two countries is essential to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The president said despite the enemies’ opposition to the growing ties between Iran and China, relations are growing and great strides have been taken in this regard.

The Chinese president, for his part, stated that no matter how global and regional developments evolve, China will preserve its friendship and cooperation with Iran and deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership “unwaveringly”.

“In the face of the current complex changes in the world and history, China and Iran have supported each other and worked together in solidarity,” the Chinese president noted.

Furthermore, Xi stated that Beijing “opposes external forces interfering in Iran’s domestic affairs and jeopardizing the country’s security and stability,” adding that China would continue to “support an early and appropriate resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.”

Raisi vows to widen co-op with China in international bodies

In a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Raisi also called for initiatives to increase Beijing and Tehran's collaboration in regional and global organizations.

The meeting between Premier Li and Raisi focused on the importance of multilateralism as a shared foreign strategy.

He also emphasized the necessity of enhancing Iran and China’s collaboration in regional and global bodies.

Raisi praised strategic cooperation between Iran and China as a testament to the two nations’ commitment to advancing relations and called for measures to completely carry out the pact.

The Chinese premier, for his part, emphasized the two countries’ long-standing ties and their shared views on multilateralism, saying positive conversations are now taking place to deepen ties in a number of areas.

China’s desire to implement the strategic cooperation agreement and improve coordination with Iran was also emphasized by Li.

The Chinese premier also emphasized the necessity of greater cooperation between the two countries in order to advance security and pursue shared interests. He also highlighted Iran’s substantial and crucial role in the West Asia region.

The 25-year comprehensive agreement to expand Tehran-Beijing cooperation in a number of areas was signed by the foreign ministers of China and Iran in March 2021.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed”

During his meeting with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Li Zhanshu, President Raisi also praised China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) for its constructive support in fostering bilateral cooperation, describing Iran and China as allies in hard times.

Raisi emphasized the value of parliamentary cooperation in developing cooperation and expressed appreciation for the NPC’s active assistance in expanding Iran and China’s strategic relations.

They both underscored the need to utilize the capacity of regional and extra-regional mechanisms.

Referring to the achievements of the NPC in preparing and approving China’s development plans and initiatives, Raisi highlighted the exchange of experience in this field.

Iran, China ink 20 MOUs

20 agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) were inked between Iran and China to deepen their existing collaboration in a number of areas.

The documents were signed by the top officials from the two countries in the presence of Xi and Raisi.

The agreements call for collaboration in a variety of areas, including crisis management, tourism, information and communications technology, environment, international trade, intellectual property, agriculture, exports, health, media activities, sports and cultural heritage.

In recent years, China has consolidated its position as Iran’s leading trading partner.

China has managed to export $12.7 billion worth of goods to Iran and its imports from Iran stood at $12.6 billion during the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022 – January 20, 2023).

China: Beijing, Tehran firm to forge closer ties

During his regular presser, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that Beijing and Tehran have a long-standing relationship.

He added that both parties have taken the “strategic choice” to consolidate and advance their bilateral ties.

The Chinese spokesman reaffirmed that his nation is eager to use Raisi’s visit as a chance to further the comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement.

“Beijing is eager to play a constructive role in building solidarity and cooperation among Middle Eastern nations and supporting regional security and stability,” he said.