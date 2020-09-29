Rouhani receives credentials of eight new ambassadors

TEHRAN — President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday received credentials of the new ambassadors of eight countries to Tehran, namely Iraq, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Oman and the Czech Republic.

Iran’s new ambassadors to Mexico and Qatar also met Rouhani before departing Tehran for their new destinations, the president’s website reported.

‘Iran determined to back Iraq’s security’

In his meeting with Iraq’s new Ambassador to Tehran Nasir Abdul Mohsen Abdullah, President Rouhani described Iraq as a friendly, brotherly country.

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to support Iraq’s peace, stability and security,” he said.

Pointed to Iran’s support for Iraq during its fight against the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group, Rouhani said the martyrdom of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis showed that the people of Iran and Iraq are resisting against terrorism together.

‘Tehran interested in expanding ties with Oman’

“Iran is interested in the expansion of cooperation in all areas with Oman as a friendly and brotherly country,” Rouhani told the new Omani ambassador Ibrahim bin Ahmad Al-Moeini.

He said the Iran-Oman relations must continue based on the principles of good neighborliness, friendship, and brotherhood, particularly in the economic area.

Rouhani lauds Czech Republic for supporting JCPOA

Speaking with the new Czech Ambassador Josef Rychtar, the president said Iran welcomes promoting relations with the Czech Republic in political, economic, scientific, and cultural spheres.

He also voiced his satisfaction over the EU's stance and also that of the Czech Republic with regard to supporting the Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and their stance against U.S. unilateralism.

Rouhani stresses need to boost Tehran-Copenhagen ties

In the meeting with the new Danish Ambassador Jesper Vahr, Rouhani hailed the Scandinavian country’s support for the JCPOA as well.

He underlined the need for the promotion of economic and technological cooperation between Tehran and Copenhagen, and lauded the inauguration of a joint medical and pharmaceutical center in Iran amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

President hails Norway’s support for JCPOA

Meeting with Norway’s new ambassador, Rouhani stressed the ample opportunities for economic and scientific cooperation between Tehran and Oslo.

He also praised Norway’s support for the nuclear deal.

Iran-Germany economic interaction should grow, says president

In a meeting with Hans Odo Motzel, Germany’s new ambassador to Tehran, Rouhani noted that economic interaction between Tehran and Berlin should grow irrespective of the United States’ illegal sanctions.

He lauded Germany’s stances against the U.S. unilateralism, saying the three European parties to the JCPOA have acted “logically” in dealing with the U.S. illegal and incorrect measures.

‘Iran ready to cooperate with Portugal against coronavirus’

In another meeting with the new Portuguese Ambassador Carlos Antonio Rico Da Costa Nos, the president voiced Tehran’s willingness for cooperation with Portugal in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He also hailed Portugal for its support of international law and multilateral agreements, particularly the JCPOA, and opposing U.S. unilateralism.

Countries facing coronavirus, virus of unilateralism, president says

Meeting the new ambassador of Spain, Luis Felipe Fernandez de la Pena, Rouhani said many countries are struggling with two viruses, namely the coronavirus and the American unilateralism.

He then called for unity and collective action against the two viruses.

