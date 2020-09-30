Stone products worth over $1.3b exported in 5 months

TEHRAN- Iran has exported stone products worth over $1.307 billion during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Ruhollah Latifi put the weight of the exported goods at over 2.465 million tons, and said the stone products have been exported to 40 countries during the five-month period, Mehr news agency reported.

The IRICA spokesman mentioned the export destinations of Iranian stone products as Iraq, Armenia, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Pakistan, Kuwait, Indonesia, Georgia, Korea, Russia, Sudan, Ivory Coast, Hong Kong, Germany, Spain, Italy, Vietnam, Taiwan, Greece, Jordan, Malaysia, Thailand, Poland, Albania, Egypt, Georgia, China, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Kenya, South Africa, Kazakhstan, and Tanzania.

He said China, Iraq, and India as Iran’s major export destinations for the said products in the first five months of this year.

As previously reported by IRICA, Iran imported $13.7 billion worth of goods, while exporting $10.9 billion during the first five months of this year.

The volume of traded goods was estimated at about 52 million tons, of which over 38 million tons were related to exports and about 13.8 million tons were imported goods.

Iran's top five non-oil export destinations during this period were China with over $3 billion worth of exports, Iraq with $2.406 billion, the United Arab Emirates with over $1.554 billion, and Afghanistan with $871 million as well as Turkey with $513 million, so the country’s top five export destinations remained the same in comparison to previous months, according to IRICA.

China accounted for over 28 percent of Iran’s total exports, followed by Iraq, UAE, Afghanistan, and Turkey with 22 percent, 14 percent, 8 percent, and 4.7 percent respectively.

The top five sources of imports during this period were China with $3.552 billion, the UAE with $3.186 billion, Turkey with $1.475 billion, India with $941 million, and Germany with $548 million worth of imports.

China accounted for nearly 26 percent of Iran’s total imports, followed by UAE, Turkey, India, and Germany with 23 percent, 10.7 percent, 6.8 percent, and 4.8 percent, respectively.

MA/MA