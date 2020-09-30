Foreign diplomats visit war exhibit in Tehran

TEHRAN – A number of foreign diplomats visited “Sovereignty of 40”, an exhibition on Iran’s latest achievements in resistance and the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is known as the Sacred Defense in Iran, underway at the Sacred Defense Museum.

The diplomats were from Portugal, Bangladesh, Italy, Kenya, Yemen, Chile and Mexico.

They praised the latest achievements of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, the Law Enforcement Forces of Iran (NAJA) and several other ministries featured at the exhibit.

The Sacred Defense Museum in Tehran has organized a variety of programs to observe the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

The program began with honoring one million war veterans across the country during an online ceremony, which was attended by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The museum is also hosting an exhibition, which showcases documents on the roles various organizations had in the development of Iran’s strategies in the war.

The exhibition has been organized last week in collaboration with the relevant organizations.

The museum is also hosting an exhibition of war photos organized by the Resistance International Film Festival.

The 40th anniversary of the war has also been observed by performing nine plays, which are staged for eight days in the courtyard of the museum.

“War and One Thousand Years of Solitude” written by Masud Mehrbi, “Fulfilment of the Promise” by Ahmad Samimi, “The Soldier” by Pejman Shahverdi, “The Lost” by Abuzar Chehel-Amirani, “Sales of Love” by Shahab Raheleh, “The Bride” by Masud Ebrahimi, “Frequency” by Meisam Sarabadani and “The Booth” by Ali and Ebrahim Rahimi are some of the plays.

The theatrical performance program has been developed in collaboration with the General Office for Dramatic Arts.

Photo: A poster for “Sovereignty of 40”, an exhibition on Iran’s achievements in resistance and the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war at the Sacred Defense Museum in Tehran.

RM/MMS/YAW