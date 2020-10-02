‘Domus’ Eyes on Iran’ released by Italian Embassy

TEHRAN - On October 2, the premises of the Italian ambassador’s residence in Tehran witnessed the inauguration of the latest series produced by the Italian Embassy, entitled “Domus’ Eyes on Iran”.

The initiative features 10 episodes that will bring viewers back in time, showcasing the main stories on Iran covered over the last few decades by the internationally acclaimed Italian magazine on architecture and design, “Domus”.

Each episode will focus on different landmarks realized in Iran by Iranian or Italian architects and designers, thereby highlighting the extreme relevance of Iran in the history of modern architecture and design and its continuous and fruitful interaction with the Italian architecture and design community.

During his welcoming remarks to a select group of professionals due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Italian envoy Giuseppe Perrone mentioned the historic role played by Domus magazine as the collector of the best international experiences in architecture and design, stressing the importance of continuing collaboration between Italy and Iran in the creative arena and the world-level outcomes it has already produced.

“The initiative is aimed at retracing, through 10 video episodes from the ‘50s up to the present day, the main stages of Domus’ interest towards projects carried out in Iran by Iranian and Italian architects and designers, thus underlining Iran’s significant role in the history of modern architecture and design and its constant and fruitful interactions with the Italian architecture and design scene,” according to Domus.

Each episode takes inspiration from an article published by Domus magazine on a specific project or initiative realized in Iran and will display details, go behind the scenes, and narrate the latest developments on the landmark and its creator.

Episode 1 of the series will feature Alireza Taghaboni designed Villa for an Older Brother, located in the residential suburb of Lavasan, and is being made available through the social media channels of the Italian Embassy in Tehran. Future episodes are currently being shot and they include contemporary creations by Iranian architects as well as older buildings featured by past articles by Domus magazine.

AFM/MG