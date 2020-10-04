Gothic fiction “Dracula” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of “Dracula”, a story from Gothic literature by the Irish author Bram Stoker, has been published in Tehran.

Mahmud Gudarzi is the translator of the book published by the Borj publishing house.

“Dracula” is an 1897 horror novel. Famous for introducing the character of the vampire Count Dracula, the novel tells the story of Dracula’s attempt to move from Transylvania to England so he may find new blood and spread the curse of the undead, and the battle between Dracula and a small group of men and women led by Professor Abraham Van Helsing.

The novel touches on themes such as the role of women in Victorian culture, immigration, colonialism and post-colonialism. Although Stoker did not invent the vampire, he defined its modern form, and the novel has spawned numerous theatrical, film and television interpretations.

The term Gothic fiction refers to a style of writing that is characterized by elements of fear, horror, death and gloom, as well as romantic elements, such as nature, individuality and very high emotion. The literary genre originated in England in the second half of the 18th century.

“‘Dracula’ is considered to be one of the best examples of Gothic literature, which makes these types of books different from other genres. A girl in danger, a hero, a protagonist, a dark room, old buildings and a deep feeling like love, fear or anger are usually observed in these types of novels,” Gudarzi earlier said about the book.

He added that he chose “Dracula” for translation because of its importance in the history of Western literature, and its attraction for readers.

Born in Ireland in 1847, Stoker studied mathematics at Dublin’s Trinity College and embarked on his longtime role as an assistant to actor Sir Henry Irving in the 1870s.

He also began carving out a second career as a writer, publishing his first novel, “The Primrose Path”, in 1875. Stoker published his most famous work, “Dracula”, in 1897, though he died before the fictional vampire would achieve widespread popularity through numerous film and literary adaptations in the 20th century.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “Dracula” by the Irish author Bram Stoker.

