Rouhani hopes ties with Kuwait will expand

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has expressed hope that relations between Tehran and Kuwait City would continue to be expanded in all fields.

In a message on Sunday, Rouhani congratulated Kuwait’s new emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, on assuming the position after the former ruler of the Arab country passed away.

“I am certain that in light of Your Excellency’s wise leadership, we will, like in the past, witness ever-increasing enhancement of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries as well as the promotion of stability and security in the region,” Rouhani stated.

“I ask God Almighty to bestow health and success upon Your Excellency and grant dignity and prosperity to the Muslim Kuwaiti people,” the president added.

Kuwait’s former emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away last week.

Earlier this year, the 91-year-old ruler underwent a medical surgery after reports emerged that he had been admitted to hospital for a medical check-up.

Last year, Kuwait acknowledged that the Emir had suffered an unspecified medical "setback" that required him to be hospitalized.

Sheikh Sabah had ruled Kuwait, an OPEC oil producer, since 2006 and has steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years. He was known for his mediation efforts among Arab countries.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday traveled to the neighboring country to offer condolences over the passing of its emir.

“During the visit, Foreign Minister Zarif held meetings with Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the new emir of Kuwait, and Foreign Minister Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement also said Zarif has traveled to Kuwait on behalf of President Hassan Rouhani to offer sympathy to the Kuwaiti nation and government over the demise of the country's former emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

MH/PA