Owj releases package of docs on Arbaeen pilgrimage 

TEHRAN – The Owj Arts and Media Organization, a major institution that produces revolutionary works in art and cinema, has released a package of its documentaries on the annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen in Iraq.

Iranians and Shia Muslims from other countries embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).

However, the borders are closed this year due to the spike in coronavirus, and the Arbaeen ritual will be held only with Iraqi nationals at home.

Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

The package includes “Guest”, “Iranian Gift”, “Glass of Bain ul-Harmain”, “Fortieth Day”, “From Caracas to Karbala” and “A Heidari Yell”.

“Guest” by Masud Dehnavi poetically narrates the arrival of the Iranian pilgrims to the city of Mehran on the western Iranian border in Ilam Province and how they prepare to begin their marching towards the city of Karbala in Iraq where the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS), are located.

Director Mojtaba Rezvani depicts the group of Khariolahbab in his documentary “Iranian Gift” where the group sings Arabic songs throughout the way from Najaf to Karbala for the Iraqi pilgrims.

The documentary “Glass of Bain ul-Harmain” by Faraj Salehi narrates the story of a glass, which likes to be used by the pilgrims for drinking water, but one day it is broken, and then several events happen to the glass.

“Fortieth Day” by Ruhollah Asadi narrates the memoirs of those from Latin America who have returned from the annual pilgrimage to Iraq.

Also directed by Asadi, “From Caracas to Karbala” narrates the story of a Venezuelan diplomat who attends the pilgrimage in Iraq and talks about his experiences.

“A Heidari Yell” by Ali Momeni shows a group of Pakistani pilgrims who go through hardship to arrive at the Iran-Iraq border in Mirjaveh, Sistan Baluchestan Province, and then walk towards Karbala. It depicts the love of the pilgrims and the efforts made by the Iranians who serve these pilgrims at the borders.

Iraq will not allow foreign pilgrims to visit the country for the Arbaeen ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year Arbaeen falls on October 8.

