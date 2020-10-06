Rouhani telephones Aliyev, says neighbors’ territorial integrity important for Iran

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani of Iran telephoned his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday afternoon, saying Iran is closely monitoring the developments in the region resulting from the clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia with “sensitivity and concern”.

Pointing to the importance of peace in the region, Rouhani also said the territorial integrity of neighbors are also of great importance to Iran.

“The issue of peace in the region is very important, and of course the territorial integrity of neighbors is highly important for us,” Rouhani said in his talks with Aliyev.

Rouhani also warned that the clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh may degenerate into a regional war.

The Iranian president also insisted that security and stability, especially in northern borders, are “very important for us”.

Rouhani proposed that Iran is ready to help settle the bloody conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Also, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held phone talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, discussing ways to end the war over Nagorno-Karabakh diplomatically.

PA/PA

