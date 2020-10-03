Iran expresses readiness to mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia

TEHRAN – Iran once again called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to stop the war and resolve differences through dialogue, voicing readiness to use its good offices to facilitate peace negotiations between the two warring sides.

“We, as a mediator, are ready to facilitate talks between the two countries and establish a ceasefire between them,” said Abolfazl Amouei, the spokesman for the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) news agency.

Amouei added, “The continuation of the killings and clashes not only does not solve the problem but also creates more disputes. This is why in the talks that our country’s officials held with their Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts the need to stop the clashes and start talks to resolve disputes was reiterated.”

Clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region erupted on September 27 when the two sides exchanged fire along borders in the volatile region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenians. Dozens have been killed as the two sides used heavy weapons such as tanks and artillery.

Iran has called on the two sides to stop the clashes and start talks immediately after the start of the clashes.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is worryingly and closely watching the clashes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and, while urging restraint, it urges the two countries to immediately stop the clashes and start dialogue,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on September 27.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also echoed the same position, underlining the region’s need for peace.

“Iran is closely monitoring the alarming violence in Nagorno-Karabakh. We call for an immediate end to hostilities and urge dialogue to resolve differences. Our neighbors are our priority and we are ready to provide good offices to enable talks. Our region needs peace now,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet shortly after the clashes started. The foreign minister also spoke by phone with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, urging them to end violence and resolve differences through dialogue.

Amouei once again reiterated Iran’s position that the clashes should be ended.

“Our first request is an end to the conflict so that this conflict can be resolved peacefully and through negotiation,” said the lawmaker, noting that Iran has a great capacity to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We can help so that peace and ceasefire can be achieved in accordance with preserving territorial integrity and the UN resolutions because this is in the interests of the region’s people. And by establishing a ceasefire, Takfiri forces will be prevented from entering the region,” the parliamentary committee spokesman pointed out.

Amouei also said the Iranian Parliament and other bodies are “seriously” examining the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.

“Escalation will attract extremist forces and those who seek to exploit the tensions. Therefore, this crisis should be ended and brought under control as soon as possible,” he added.